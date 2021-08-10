 
Tue Aug 10, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 10, 2021

Tue, Aug 10, 2021
Johnny Depp to receive award at San Sebastian Film Festival

Johnny Depp will receive a San Sebastian Film Festival award amid controversy surrounding allegations of abuse involving his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The 58-year-old Hollywood actor will be honoured with San Sebastian Film Festival's top award, the organisers announced on Monday.

Depp described as "one of contemporary cinema's most talented and versatile actors" by the festival, will receive the award on Wednesday, September 22.

The actor graced the festival last year to present Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane McGowan. He also attended in 1998 with his Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas director Terry Gilliam.

The honor comes amid Johnny Depp's ongoing $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard. The Aquaman actress was granted a $7 million settlement in their divorce finalization in 2017.

