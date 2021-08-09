Lucy Hale shares plans to remove matching tattoo with sister Magie

Award winning actor Lucy Hale recently got candid about her plans to have her matching tattoo with sister Maggie removed.

The Pretty Little Liers star got candid over it all in an Instagram Stories post.

The post showcased the duo standing side by side showing off their matching inks.

While Hale had her shirt ridden up to show off the tattoo, her sister Maggie stretched out her hand and showed off a similar one.

The post also included a caption that read, “I’ve made her get tattoos with me (I’m sorry Maggie I’m getting this one lasered off)”