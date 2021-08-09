Prince Harry's PR team blasted: 'Duke is being painted as a joke'

Web Desk

Prince Harry's PR team urged 'to get on the same page' for making him look like a clown

Prince Harry's PR team has been blasted for making him look like a joke in Meghan Markle's 40th birthday video.



The Duke's team is urged to 'get on the same page' by showbiz journalist Kinsey Schofield.

She told GB News' host Mark Dolan that she does not understand why Harry was juggling in the back in Meghan Markle's birthday video.

Schofield said Harry "is being painted as a joke" instead of a "serious thought leader." She urged the Sussexes' PR team "to get on the same page".

"What are they trying to do with this guy's brand?" the showbiz journalist said: "What is the objective with this?

"I understand that they thought it was cute, but they want people to respect Harry," Schofield added.

"You have the HBO show The Prince, you have the Windsors, that paint Harry as a joke, as someone unable to make a decision on his own.

"You have to really position this man as a thought leader, who is ahead of the curve. I don't understand what they're doing with him," she continued.

Meanwhile, Mark Dolan added, "Last time we spoke you said he was being groomed almost like a president would be, with a weighty memoir coming out, and philanthropic work, and concern about climate change, and keynote speeches.

"But that's not what we saw with the juggling clown."