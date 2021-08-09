Expert says royal family members 'most likely' to be axed when Charles becomes King

Web Desk

The rince of Wales has wanted to slim down the monarchy since a long time

Royal family members 'most likely' will be cut off from the monarchy after Prince Charles taes the throne.



According to royal experts, Prince of Wales has wanted to slim down the monarchy since a long time.

Gyles Brandreth, the author of Philip: The final portrait said Charles thinks “going forward we are going to go back to a much slimmed down [monarchy]”.

Brandeth also claimed Philip told him that when he became the Duke of Edinburgh in 1947, the royal family only comprised of “the King and the Queen and the two young Princesses”.

He said: “That was it really. That was the Royal Family. And now of course it became this larger thing altogether.”

Royal biographer Angela Levin revealed Charles has wanted to trim down the monarchy “for a very long time.”

She said the Prince wanted to do so in order to “save costs and make people be worth the money that they get from the taxpayer”.