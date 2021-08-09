Princess Eugenie to help Harry pen explosive memoir, says expert

Princess Eugenie will lend a helping hand to Prince Harry in completing his bombshell memoir.



As revealed by an inside source, Eugenie will most likely be approached by Duke of Sussex's ghostwriter JR Moehringer as part of his inner circle.

This is because Eugenie knew Meghan Markle before she married Prince Harry.

A source told The Sun, "I could only imagine Eugenie talking or being approached as she is someone Harry is still in regular contact with.”

Moehringer is expected to bypass official channels to organise interviews with other royals as Palace officials are known to block requests for royal books, The Sun reports.

Harry and Eugenie share a close bond with each other. The princess was even allowed to move in to Frogmore Cottage, which is the Sussexes' UK residence.