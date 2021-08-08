Queen Elizabeth picks monarchy’s survival over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Web Desk

Experts weigh in on Queen Elizabeth’s decision to protect her monarchy over her grandson Prince Harry.



The Queen has always been a staunch advocate for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, many sources have also highlighted the bond they share during many interviews and one of them even went as far as to say, “The queen has always had a soft spot for Harry and looked out for him, so [she] is incredibly hurt and shocked that it has come to this.”

The observation regarding the Queen’s decision has been brought forward by royal expert and author Matthew Dennison.

In his new book titled The Queen, he was quoted saying, “Elizabeth was hurt and disappointed. It was an attempt to reassert control in the interests of damage limitation…Elizabeth had never been a sentimental woman; she had acted in the only way she understood.”

“She had consistently honoured her father’s belief that ‘the highest of distinctions is the service of others, she had placed the monarchy first, safeguarding its mission of service and duty that could never…be a part-time calling.”