Charlize Theron shares sneak peek into 46 murder prom inspired birthday celebrations

Web Desk

Award winning actor Charlize Theron recently took to social media and shared a sneak peek into her birthday festivities.

The event is centered around the theme of an 80’s prom murder mystery and takes place on a yacht.

“Well I never got to go to prom, but this year for my bday my friends decided to change that. I love these humans more than words can describe.”

“Only they could know that an 80s prom murder mystery party on a boat is my literal dream birthday. What a family, what a night”. (sic)

