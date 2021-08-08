Kareena Kapoor and other Bollywood stars celebrate Neeraj Chopras Olympic feat

Kareena Kapoor and other Bollywood stars celebrate Neeraj Chopra's Olympic feat

Web Desk

Neeraj Chopra won the men's javelin on Saturday for India's first ever Olympic athletics gold.

The 23-year sparked celebrations all over India as many Bollywood celebrities came forth to laud him after his spectacular performance in the Olympics.

Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma took to her social media and wrote: “And a gold comes home!! You make the entire country so proud Congratulations Neeraj Chopra (sic).”

Actor Ajay Devgn too lauded the 23-year-old as he wrote: “Congratulations Neeraj Chopra on your win at the Tokyo Olympics. More power to you! You’ve made your parents & India proud. Can’t tell you how happy I am. This is awesome #NeerajChopra #TokyoOlympics (sic).”

Moreover, Abhishek Bachchan wrote on Twitter: “HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE! Kudos to @Neeraj_chopra1 for the first-ever athletics gold medal at #TokyoOlympics. @WeAreTeamIndia #Cheer4India (sic).”

Apart from that, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Rakul Preet and numerous other stars all applauded the athlete for bringing home gold.