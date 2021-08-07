Princess Charlotte photographed by Kate Middleton at Norfolk for Instagram post

Web Desk

A British journalist on Saturday said Princess Charlotte's picture shared by the Duke and Duchess on their social media account was taken by Kate Middleton in Norfolk.



The royal couple said their daughter Princess Charlotte is taking part in the Big Butterfly Count, which has been taking place across the UK from July 16 to August 8.

The duo shared a picture of their daughter and butterflies on their social media accounts and wrote, "We wanted to share these beautiful Peacock and Red Admiral butterflies as part of Big #ButterflyCount initiative taking place across the UK."

The couple said, "Butterfly Conservation are encouraging us all to count these incredible creatures because not only are they beautiful creatures to be around but they are also extremely important. Hopefully you can beat last year's total."



