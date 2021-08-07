Prince Harry, Meghan Markle losing all novelty after Netflix deal

Web Desk

Royal experts recently got candid and shared their concerns regarding the rapidly deteriorating novelty value of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s appeal.



His claim has been brought forward by royal commentator Daniela Elser and during her piece for the New Zealand Herald he claimed, “They might have been ready and open for business but the nation was not.”

“Fast forward to this year and with the US reopening and life returning to normal and something of the novelty value of a real-life Duke and Duchess in Tinseltown's midst is no longer quite what it once might have been.”

“If Harry and Meghan don't want to be written off as a marketing gimmick, and if they want, in the years to come, to keep pulling in those nice big cheques full of delicious zeros, then they are going to prove they are worth the investment.”