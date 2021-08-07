Rihanna credits all-inclusive beauty line for coveted billionaire status

Web Desk

Rihanna said she owes her prestigious billionaire status and all the success that has come with it to her beauty line 'Fenty beauty.'



On Wednesday, the world's wealthiest female musician said her achievement is because of her all-inclusive cosmetics range.

"Being inclusive for me always came second nature," Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight.

"I see how women become so emotionally invested and they feel represented. They feel like they can see themselves on the shelves and in the campaigns."

Rihanna went on to add, "I wanted men to be represented because this skincare line is gender-neutral. I want it to be for everyone, so you don't have men scared to use skincare.

"They think it's a feminine thing, they think it's just for girls, and I don't like that idea. We all have skin, we all wear skin, so I knew we needed that male representation in the campaign," she continued.

"We want these products to work for all skin types and, of course, all skin tones. I want these things to be different from anything that is on the market. I want it to be simple. I want it to be accessible, but still with the high level of ingredients that some of these other brands do but they're so expensive," Rihanna concluded.