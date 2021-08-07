Meghan Markle, Prince Harry blasted by royal family: 'It's a minefield trod'

Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry called 'unpredictable' after their allegations against the royal family in the past

The British royal family has blasted Meghan Markle and Prince Harry while predicting their next move.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were called 'unpredictable' after they made a series of allegations against the royal family in the past.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliam warned any conversations which occur between the Sussexes and the royals will certainly be leaked to the press.

"I mean, you've simply got to make the point that if you say anything to Harry and Meghan, you have to be sure it will end up in the media.

"I'd say definitely given what's happened previously. So there are so many question marks when it comes to Harry's work," he added.

"And also the possibility, which has neither been denied nor confirmed of other books, too.

"So it's a minefield to trod when it comes to the Sussexes and predicting what's going to happen," Fitzwilliam continued.

He went on to say Harry's upcoming memoir could be extremely damaging to the monarchy.