Britney Spears seeks to expedite Jamie Spears’ removal from conservatorship

Web Desk

Britney Spears’ lawyers are reportedly trying to have Jamie Spears’ removal from his daughter’s conservatorship expedited.

The news has been brought forward in a series of extracted court documents obtained by Yahoo Entertainment.

According to its findings, the singer’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart has filed for an expedited motion to have Jamie removed as conservator of her estate.

The request read, “In short, although a two-month wait for a hearing on the Petition may not seem significant in the context of 13 years, Ms. Spears should not be forced to continue feel traumatized, lose sleep and suffer further. Every day matters.”

He concluded be adding, “An investigation is warranted but can only commence fully once Mr. Spears is removed.”