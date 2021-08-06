Prince Harry blasted as ‘a lame duck’ while Meghan Markle overtakes control of Sussex brand

Web Desk

Prince Harry blasted as ‘a lame duck’ while Meghan Markle overtakes control of Sussex brand

Prince Harry recently came under fire for becoming a ‘lame duck’ that’s letting his wife Meghan Markle overtake the Sussex branding completely.

This claim has been made by the Daily Mail's royal correspondent, Rebecca English.

During her interview with Mail Plus' Palace Confidential, she dubbed Prince Harry a “lame duck” hibernating at the sidelines.

She was also quoted saying, “You have a moment at the end, with a series of bloopers, where you can see Harry trying to put Meghan off by juggling at the window.”

“It is actually quite sweet and funny but it does make him like a little bit of a lame duck. He is mucking around while his wife is going about this serious business.”

The editor for the Daily Mail, Richard Eden also chimed in during the course of the conservation and added, Daily Mail Diary Editor Richard Eden added: “It is always Harry. There is this developing narrative of good cop, bad cop, the sensible one and silly one.”

“We have Meghan's new feminist Netflix programme a couple weeks ago and here again she is helping women. And then you have Harry who trashes his family and is here literally acting like a clown.”