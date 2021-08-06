Britney Spears shares rare update on conservatorship battle against dad Jamie Spears

Web Desk

Britney Spears recently turned to social media and gave fans an update regarding her current conservatorship case.

The singer gave fans in extremely rare update regarding the state of her conservatorship via an Instagram video where she was quoted saying, “I’m sure a lot of you guys are wondering how I’m doing and since the cat is out of the bag, literally out of the bag, and you guys know my situation, I do wanna let you guys know that things are way better than what I ever anticipated.”

“And here are a couple of questions you guys asked me apart from the drama in the conservatorship.”

After cutting her video off at that moment, Spears re-entered with a dress change, from her favorite clothing store and went on to say, “I like the fact that they have clothes for men and women and I got this dress from there.”