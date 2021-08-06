Maryam slams govt, says it has 'lost psychological war against Nawaz'

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif (2L) addresses a protest rally beside the other leaders in front of the election commission in Islamabad on January 19, 2021. — AFP/File

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz said Friday the incumbent government had "lost the psychological war" against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, after the Centre slammed PML-N as the United Kingdom decided to turn down the PML-N supremo's stay extension.

Taking to Twitter, the PML-N leader said: "The excitement of government representatives — from top to bottom — over the visa issue is a sign that Nawaz Sharif has gotten on their nerves."

Maryam said the government was "well aware" that Nawaz is not only "the present of Pakistan but he is also the future."

The PML-N vice-president claimed the government could clearly see their defeat right in front of them — despite others not being able to see them.

You cannot earn respect by demeaning others, she added.

Nawaz’s visa to the United Kingdom remains valid but his application for an extension in stay has been turned down by the Home Office with the right to appeal against the decision.

Hussain Nawaz Sharif confirmed that Nawaz’s extension in stay application had been rejected but an appeal has already been lodged at the Immigration Tribunal.

“While rejecting the application, the Home Office allowed the right to appeal and the process has already started. We are confident that the Immigration Tribunal will grant an extension to Nawaz Sharif taking into consideration all the facts," Hussain Nawaz said.

Meanwhile, a day earlier, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb had told Geo News that the British home department stated in their response that Nawaz could appeal the decision with an immigration tribunal.

She said Nawaz's lawyers had, therefore, filed an appeal with the tribunal, which include his medical records.

Marriyum said that until the tribunal makes a decision, the home department's orders will remain ineffective.

"Nawaz Sharif can legally reside in Britain until the decision," she said.