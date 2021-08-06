Rihanna goes out shopping after obtaining billionaire status

Web Desk

American singer Rihanna was spotted shopping on the streets of New York with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, after being declared a billionaire by Forbes.

On Thursday, few hours after the publishing made the big reveal, Rihanna hit up a hat store brand called Hat Club in NoHo.

For her day out, Rihanna wore a pink furry hat, ripped denim shorts, a tube top, and white strappy heels. On the other hand, Rocky pulled up an all-black look with a matching cap and stark-white sneakers.

When a paparazzo asked her how it felt to be the “richest female musician,” Rihanna responded, “God is good.”