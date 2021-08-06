Aiman Khan poses for picture-perfect family portrait in Hunza

Web Desk

Actor Aiman Khan has Hunza as her new favorite place.

The 22-year-old actor turned to her Instagram on Thursday and shared a picture-perfect photo with her family of three.

In one of the snaps, fans could spot Aiman and husband Muneeb Butt's little daughter Amal on her mother's lap while Aiman sat in a flower swing.

In another photo, the family was sitting on the hotel room terrace, enjoying the breathtaking views of the place.

Aiman also gave fans a glimpse inside her room furnished in whites and blues.





Aiman's adorable snaps met with a lot of love from fans.

"Sooo cute amluuuu," one user gushed over the couple's one-year-old daughter.

"woww," added another.