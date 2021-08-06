''Fearless' Britney Spears feels liberated after conservatorship hearings

Web Desk

Ever since, she gave her bombshell testimony in court, Britney has been spending time in Hawaii

Britney Spears is elated to see wave of change in her controversial conservatorship.



A source revealed the singer is feeling 'more liberated' amid court hearings.



"As the days go by, Britney feels more and more liberated -- mentally, emotionally and physically," the source told Entertainment Tonight, adding that Britney's boyfriend, Sam Asghari, is "definitely a huge part of that."

"Britney is fearless and she has reached the point of truly feeling like she has nothing left to lose," the source added.

"Hawaii has felt like Britney's safe place lately and that's why she has been going basically every month. It’s physically nice to distance from the drama of what’s happening. She feels free, powerful and recharged when she's there," the insider concluded.