Meghan Markle's diamond necklaces in birthday video a tribute to Archie, Lilibet

Web Desk

Both of her sparkling necklaces have an 18-inch chain and are created by LA jewelry designer

Meghan Markle wore diamond zodiac necklaces in her birthday video in honour of kids Archie and Lilibet.



The Duchess was seen wearing a Taurus Constellation piece for her eldest child Archie, who was born in England in May 2019, and a Gemini Constellation piece for her 2-month-old baby girl, Lili, who was born in Santa Barbara on June 4.

Both of her sparkling necklaces have an 18-inch chain and are created by Los Angeles-based jewelry designer Logan Hollowell.

While the Gemini necklace costs $1,785, the Taurus design is slightly less at $1,600.

“The Zodiac necklaces in my collection are made here in Los Angeles with conflict-free diamonds and 100 percent recycled gold,” Hollowell shared in a statement about how they are made.

“Each is designed with the intention that its wearer feels more connected to their true self and reminded that they are on their divine path.”