PIA refutes reports on not providing mineral water to passengers

Photo of a PIA aeroplane — File.

The Pakistan International Airlines denied reports of it not providing mineral water to passengers during domestic flights, earlier today.

"PIA refutes a web news item intended to damage our repute that we will not provide water onboard," stated PIA, adding that it is a "misrepresentation by some prominent media outlets".

The organisation added that the rumour is both irresponsible and unprofessional and such reports only intend to mislead passengers.

A day earlier, news reports had claimed that the PIA had decided not to serve half-litre mineral water bottles to passengers on domestic flights.

The report has said that the PIA crew would provide water in glasses to passengers on demand.

Correction: An earlier version of this story had said that the PIA will no longer provide mineral water bottles to passengers on domestic flights. After the PIA issued its clarification, the story has been changed to reflect the same.

