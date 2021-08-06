Covid-positive Nadia Hussain updates fans about her health

Web Desk

Nadia Hussain, who was diagnosed with coronavirus on August 3, on Friday updated her fans about the health and urged them to get vaccinated.



Taking to Instagram, the Tera Yahan Koi Nahin actor said “Life without taste and smell”

Nadia said in the statement, “fever gone, weakness getting better, taste and smell gone, no cough no cold.”

“Haye!!!! Not being able to taste food is like feels like I’m eating cardboard!!”.



Nadia also urged her fans to get vaccinated. “PLS GET VACCINATED!!!! It has helped keep my symptoms mild.”

Nadia Hussain was tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week, saying “The freaking bug has caught me too!!!!.. Had managed to avoid it for all this time but it had to happen I guess!!!... So far I'm good. Had fever only for 2 days. No major symptoms yet Alhamdulillah.”



