Miley Cyrus offers to educate DaBaby after he apologises for homophobic remarks

Web Desk

Miley said she is giving DaBaby a chance to grow and learn after he came under fire for his remarks

Miley Cyrus is extending a helping hand to DaBaby after his recent apology over passing comments targeting the LGBTQ+ community.



The Disney alum said she is giving DaBaby a chance to grow and learn after he came under fire for his remarks.

"As a proud and loyal member of the LGBTQIA+ community, much of my life has been dedicated to encouraging love, acceptance, and open mindedness," the musician began an Instagram message on Wednesday.

Cyrus, who came out as queer earlier, added, "The internet can fuel a lot of hate & anger and is the nucleus of cancel culture...but I believe it can also be a place filled with education, conversation, communication & connection."

Her statement continued, "It's easier to cancel someone than to find forgiveness and compassion in ourselves or take the time to change hearts and minds."

As she explained, "There's no more room for division if we want to keep seeing progress!"

The Wrecking Ball singer said "knowledge is power" and that there is always room to grow. She concluded, "I know I still have so much to learn."