Emmy bosses trying to rope in Harry and Meghan for the ceremony: report

Web Desk

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could be gearing up to make their banging Hollywood debut at next month's Emmy Awards.

It was reported by The Sun that the award show bosses are attempting to get the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to agree to make their Hollywood debut over a year since their move to California.

“The Sussexes are in high demand — it would be their first red carpet appearance since Megxit and their full-time Californian move,” a source told the tabloid.

Meghan and Harry have already received a nomination for Outstanding Hosted Notification Series or Special for their Oprah Winfrey tell-all interview.

“Oprah is planning to attend the night, which could help get them there,” the insider revealed.

That being said, it still remains unknown whether the royals have accepted the invitations to the September 19 ceremony or not.

“Netflix knows that shots of them with big Hollywood names would be huge PR,” the source added.