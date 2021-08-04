Diddy speaks up about Jennifer Lopez's rekindled romance with Ben Affleck

Web Desk

The rapper said he does not want to comment on JLo's love life

Diddy came forth reacting to his former ladlylove rekindling romance with Ben Affleck after 17 years.



“I don’t have nothing to say about her relationship or her life,” the rapper told Vanity Fair in his new September cover story.

As for why he shared a throwback photo with the On the Floor singer, Diddy said there wasn’t any “trolling involved” and insisted “that’s just my friend.”

Ben and Jennifer were recently spotted vacationing in Italy, wherein they indulged in some massive PDA.

“Ben and Jen were at L’Opera in Saint-Tropez,” an insider shared about their outing together on July 24.

"A bottle of Cristal with sparklers arrived at their table! Jen was drinking champagne and wine. I didn’t see Ben drinking,” the source added of the sober actor. “They’re so adorable together! It wasn’t just the two of them. They were sitting at a big table with friends. Everyone appeared to be having a fun night!”