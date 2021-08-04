Meghan Markle receives sweet birthday wishes from Kate Middleton

Web Desk

Meghan Markle receives sweet birthday wishes from Kate Middleton

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, who is celebrating her 40th birthday today, received love and sweet birthday wishes from Prince William and Kate Middleton.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge extended sweet birthday wishes to Meghan Markle via social media.

Sharing a throwback adorable photo of Meghan on Twitter, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tweeted “Wishing a happy 40th birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!” followed by a birthday cake emoji.

They also posted the same photo of Meghan on their official Instagram handle to wish her a very happy birthday.

Queen Elizabeth and the other royal family members have also extended love and sweet wishes to Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle on her birthday today.

Meghan is celebrating her birthday with husband Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and their children.