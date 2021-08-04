Tan France wants to carry forward the ‘desi’ tradition of being strict with kids

Web Desk

Fashion icon Tan France is sharing details of his expectations from fatherhood after he and husband Rob welcomed son, Ismail, via surrogate.

The Queer Eye star, 38, shed light on his expectations of fatherhood during a chat on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast.

"I am a little bit terrified to go back to Queer Eye next season because people will think, 'Who's that guy?' I know I will age 10 years in six months after we have our baby, but it's so worth it," said France.

"I know it's going to be tough. I know it is, but I'm positive the good is going to outweigh the bad,” he said.

France also spoke about how he wouldn’t mind being a bit stern with his kids, carrying his South Asian traditions forward: "Listen, I don't want to call out races here, but I find that with Caucasian folks, they're a little more liberal with their kids.”

“My husband is Caucasian and all of his family, all of his friends, all of our friends, they're a little more loosey-goosey,” he shared.

“Whereas South Asian people are quite strict with their children. I'm definitely going to be a typical South Asian Muslim parent,” he added.