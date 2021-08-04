Sarah Ferguson all praises for Prince Harry for writing tell-all memoir

Children's author and former royal family member, Sarah Ferguson has addressed the topic of Prince Harry's tell-all memoir detailing his royal life.

In an interview with ET, the Duchess of York spoke about the Duke of Sussex’s memoir and also praised his wife Meghan Markle for writing children’s book, The Bench.

"I think the fact that Meghan's written a children's book is really good, well done her, because anyone that sits there writing a book, it's really hard," said Sarah.

"'Cause you have to keep it all very condensed, if it's children's. With Harry, I think he's got a lot to say and, really, I think Diana would be really proud of her sons, and their wives and the [grandkids],” she continued.

"And he's such a good boy, you know, I think in life there's no question that there's far too judgment and there should be more compassion and support in every way on everybody," she went on to say.

"My mission statement of my charity is no race, creed, color or any other denomination -- we stand together and we fight for the right for a child to dare to dream,” she added.