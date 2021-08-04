Selena Gomez fires back after ‘The Good Fight’ makes light of her organ transplant

Web Desk

Vocal powerhouse Selena Gomez has hit back at a tasteless joke taking a dig at her organ transplant in The Good Fight.

The 29-year-old actor and singer clapped back at a scene on the TV show where her surgery was brought up during a scene last month.

Hitting back to that, Gomez turned to her social media and wrote: "I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently.”

"I hope in the next writer’s room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented it’s called out immediately and doesn’t make it on air,” she went on to say.

"My fans always have my back. LOVE YOU. If you are able to, please sign up to be an organ donor,” she added.