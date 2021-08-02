'No care for poor': PPP Chairman Bilawal rejects increase in petrol price

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing a press conference at Bilawal House in Islamabad, on June 29, 2021. — Online/File

The federal government does not care for poor people's problems, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said Monday, as he rejected the recent increase in petrol price.

In one month, Rs10 have been increased on a litre of petrol, the PPP chairman said in a statement, adding: "The government is [increasing petrol prices] to meet its own expenses."



The PPP chairman said Pakistan could not bear more inflation.



"This selected government's incompetence is holding back Pakistan from progressing; Prime Minister Imran Khan does not know anything except lying and political victimisation," Bilawal said.

The PPP chairman asked the prime minister to take back the decision to increase petrol prices and "have mercy on the people."

"PPP had kept petrol prices stable despite facing harsh conditions," he added.

The government had raised the price of petrol by Rs1.71 per litre for August, the premier's aide on political communication, Shahbaz Gill, had announced last week.