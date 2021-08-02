Meghan Markle hires Oprah Winfrey's event planner for 40th birthday celebration

Web Desk

Colin Cowie was reportedly recommended by the TV mogul after the Duchess's explosive tell-all

Meghan Markle has hired her friend Oprah Winfrey's event planner for a lowkey party to celebrate her 40th birthday.



According to a source, Colin Cowie was reportedly recommended by the TV mogul after the Duchess's explosive tell-all.

"Meghan wants a small gathering. About 65 people are invited, her closest friends and family," a source told The Mirror.

"Colin was recommended to her by Oprah who always puts on fabulous parties."

As per the report, Meghan's party will reportedly be held in the grounds of her and Prince Harry's California mansion, in line with Covid rules.

It’s believed Harry has ordered a cake from Posies & Sugar, a bakery in nearby Santa Barbara that creates custom treats for weddings and big celebrations.