Britney Spears’ confidence is at an all time high as another court date looms

Web Desk

Pop icon Britney Spears is not bowing down to pressure and is staying confident in herself as she battles her conservatorship with another court date looming in September.



An insider spoke to HollywoodLife about how she is more confident than ever and her recent Instagram posts are a testament to exactly that.

“She is looking forward to her next court date. She wants to be heard and doesn’t want to be silenced right now,” said the source.

“Appointing her own counsel felt like such a victory for her which is why her confidence is through the roof. She doesn’t want to be scared to speak. She finally feels she can be open and be herself,” the source shared further.

Another grapevine revealed that the Toxic crooner is “hard at work preparing for her next day in court while she’s been spending time relaxing in Hawaii.”