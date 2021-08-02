Pakistan to remain ‘watchful’ during Indian UNSC presidency

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN Munir Akram. File photo

NEW YORK: Commenting on the month-long India’s presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN Munir Akram has said that the country will be "watchful, but not concerned".

Munir Akram said the country will be watchful and take steps so that India does not compromise its positions on UN reform, Afghanistan and terrorism.

India took over the presidency from France on Sunday according to the system rotation in alphabetical order of the member states’ official names in English.

Diplomatic sources said that India is set to organise three high-level meetings focusing on maritime security, counter-terrorism and promotion of multilateralism.

The South Asian nation began its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC on January 1, this year. This will be India’s first presidency during its 2021-22 tenure.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will himself virtually preside over the 15-member Council meeting on “Maintenance of international peace and security: Enhancing maritime security — A case for international cooperation”, in which member states will discuss coordination to tackle maritime crime and security issues like piracy, drug trafficking, etc.

India, at the behest of its Western friends, may also raise issues related to the South China Sea. In that case, it would get a strong response from the Chinese envoy.

India will also organise a minister-level meeting titled, ‘Threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts’ at the end of August.

Diplomatic observers expect India to push its oft-repeated narrative of being a victim of terrorism and may even mention Pakistan. If it does, Pakistan will be ready with its response with a written statement, as allowed to non-members.

Meanwhile, in Islamabad, Foreign Office Spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri also said that Pakistan hopes that “India will abide by the relevant rules and norms governing the conduct of the Security Council Presidency”.

In view of the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan, observers believe the issue may be raised in the Security Council as well.