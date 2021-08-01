Meghan Markle is very thin skinned and can't take genuine criticism: royal biographer

Web Desk

One of the many difficulties Meghan will have on the path to becoming USA President is that she is very thin skinned and can't take genuine criticism, said a royal biographer on Sunday.

Angela Lavin made the remarks on social media amid reports that Meghan wants to become the US president in the future.

Meghan and Harry have not responded to reports regarding Meghan's intentions.

Harry recently visited the UK to reunite with his brother Prince William for the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue.

Some royal fans and a section of the British hold Meghan Markle responsible for causing a rift between her husband Prince Harry and the royal family.

