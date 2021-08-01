Meghan Markle blasted for US presidency plans: ‘No thank you!’

Web Desk

Meghan Markle has been blasted for wanting to allegedly try her hand at US politics by running for the White House.

The claim has been brought forward by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

During his interview with Express he referenced a recent popularity poll conducted by OnePulse, on the positives and negatives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship on Anglo/US relations.

In light of the 51% positive rating and 49% negative rating, Mr. Fitzwilliams admitted, “These figures are not encouraging. However, if a campaign was started she would have top backing in the Democratic Party and this might change public opinion.”

“Meghan won’t be interested in the UK figure. She isn’t interested in ­popularity in the UK. The Sussexes are focused on the US and the wider world. There is so much rumour at the moment, I can’t see how she could be good for ­Anglo-American relations.”

Even former senior politician and Daily Express columnist Ann Widdecombe admitted that she was “slightly surprised” by the findings, “because the Americans are taken in more by Meghan than we are.”

However she did add, “I don’t think she should be a politician. I think she’s much too ­self-focused. Some celebrities make the transition. Ronald Reagan is one. He was a good president and he was a very good actor. It is possible.”

“Being a well-known actor or a well-known anything else shouldn’t preclude you from making a transition but it doesn’t make it any easier.”



