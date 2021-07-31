Sajal Aly shares a hilarious throwback video of Prince Charles, Diana

Pakistani starlet Sajal Aly shared a throwback hilarious video of Princess of Wales, Diana and Prince Charles from their visit to Pinewood Studios.



The Alif actor took to Instagram and shared the video in her Story.

In the video, Diana can be seen hitting Prince Charles over the head with a prop glass bottle during their visit to Pinewood Studios in 1986.

The video has won the hearts of the royal fans and it has gone viral on social media platforms shortly after it resurfaced online.

According to reports, the video clip was recorded when Prince Charles and Diana visited the set of the James Bond film The Living Daylights at Pinewood Studios on December 11, 1986.

Directed by John Glen, The Living Daylights was released on June 27, 1987.