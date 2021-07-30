Queen Elizabeth's summer holiday:British PM, royal family in line for an invitation?

Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth wants to have a much more normal summer break at Balmoral than last year, said a royal correspondent days after the British monarch began her summer holiday for the first time after Prince Philip's death.

The Queen Elizabeth recently started her annual holiday at Balomoral in Scotrland.

"It depends on what happens with Covid," he said, adding ""That means Boris and Carrie Johnson, and perhaps a PM or governor general from a Commonwealth country, are in line for an invitation as well as family."

Members of the British royal family stay in Balmoral Castle, the Scottish holiday home to the Royal Family, is a large estate house in Royal Deeside, Aberdeenshire, Scotland, owned by Queen Elizabeth II.

The castle is near the village of Crathie, 9 miles west of Ballater and 50 miles west of Aberdeen.

Prince Philip died in April at the age of 99. Her funeral prayers were offered by only handful of people due to the coronavirus pandemic.

His grandson Prince Harry also travelled to the UK to attend the funeral prayers.

Harry was not accompanied by his wife Meghan Markle since she was pregnant with the couple's second child.