Maryam defends Nawaz's meeting with Afghan NSA in London

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz doesn't think the PTI government can "comprehend" the "essence of diplomacy".



"Pakistan’s peaceful existence with its neighbours is the very foundation of Nawaz Sharif’s ideology for which he has worked tirelessly," Maryam wrote on Twitter in response to the government's criticism against her father for meeting top Afghan officials in London.

"It is the very essence of diplomacy to talk to everyone, listen to their point of view and convey one’s own message across: something this government doesn’t comprehend and hence is a complete failure on the international front," said Maryam.



Her statement came after Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that whether it is Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib or Afghanistan Vice President Amrullah Saleh, every enemy of Pakistan is a close friend of Nawaz Sharif.



Chaudhry's sharp criticism of the former prime minister came after Nawaz's meeting with the Afghan NSA in London.

"Sending Nawaz Sharif out [of Pakistan] was dangerous because such people become helpers in global conspiracies," Chaudhry wrote on Twitter.



Top Afghan officials, including NSA Mohib and State Minister for Peace Sayed Sadat Naderi called on Nawaz in London to discuss "matters of mutual interest," the National Security Council of Afghanistan wrote on Twitter.

In reaction to it, Chaudhry said "Nawaz's meeting with Mohib, the biggest ally of Indian intelligence agency RAW in Afghanistan, was an example of such an operation".



Criticising the PML-N leader further, the federal minister said that whether it is Modi, Mohib or Amrullah Saleh, every enemy of Pakistan is a close friend of Nawaz Sharif.

Special Assistant to PM Imran Khan for Political Relations Dr Shahbaz Gill, too, lashed out at Nawaz on social media.



