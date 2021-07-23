Kanye West teams up with Jay-Z for new song in album Donda

Entertainment Web Desk



Kanye West teams up with Jay-Z for new song in album Donda Fans were in for a surprise when Kanye West’s latest album Donda featured a track with Jay-Z. With his mega listening event in Atlanta, he left fans in shock with his song as it is first collaboration in five years. The song is definitely special considering that it was speculated that the duo had a fallout years prior as Jay-Z and Beyonce did not attend Kanye and Kim Kardashian’s wedding in 2014. Since this revelation, fans have gone gaga over the duo’s relationship and new song. Take a look:







