Pictures: Justin, Hailey Beiber spotted on date night for the first time after ‘abuse’ allegations

Entertainment Web Desk



Pictures: Justin, Hailey Beiber spotted on date night for the first time after ‘abuse’ allegations Justin Beiber and Hailey Baldwin had fans gushing after they got papped enjoying an impromptu ice cream run for date night. The duo were seen sporting casual attire, while Justin wore a brown button down, white sneakers and blue light wash jeans, his wife Hailey had on dark pants, white sneakers, a white crop top and a checkered blue and white bucket hat.

Check it out below: For those unversed, barely a week ago, Justin got called out on social media for allegedly yelling at his wife Hailey Baldwin while walking into a venue according to a fan caught clip. Since then however, Baldwin put an end to all bullying and assumptions with a simple no-nonsense post on Instagram.

Pictures: Justin, Hailey Beiber spotted on date night for the first time after ‘abuse’ allegations

Justin Beiber and Hailey Baldwin had fans gushing after they got papped enjoying an impromptu ice cream run for date night.

The duo were seen sporting casual attire, while Justin wore a brown button down, white sneakers and blue light wash jeans, his wife Hailey had on dark pants, white sneakers, a white crop top and a checkered blue and white bucket hat.



Check it out below:

For those unversed, barely a week ago, Justin got called out on social media for allegedly yelling at his wife Hailey Baldwin while walking into a venue according to a fan caught clip.

Since then however, Baldwin put an end to all bullying and assumptions with a simple no-nonsense post on Instagram.