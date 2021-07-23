Chrissy Teigen showcases gratitude over ‘piles’ of condolence letters for baby Jack

Entertainment Web Desk



Chrissy Teigen gushes over the 'piles and piles' of condolence letters she received in honor of baby Jack's legacy. The star showcased the love via a picture on Instagram and a caption that read, "This is just piles of letters that we just got because the place we usually get mail from, where you guys send mail, has been shut down and it opened back up. And now we got everything." "You guys sent the most amazing condolence letters and cards and books and I just want you to know that we got all of them. All of them. I'm gonna read them all, OK? I love you guys."

