Sam Asghari shares hilarious response to Britney Spears wedding rumours

Entertainment Web Desk



Sam Asghari shares hilarious response to Britney Spears wedding rumours Fans have rooted for Britney Spears and her boyfriend Sam Asghari to tie the knot soon. While wedding rumours have been rife the Toxic singer did not address the talks and instead her man had a hilarious response to fire back. Speaking to TMZ, the actor said he and the singer have been married for the past five years and even have twins. "People don’t know but we’ve been married for about five years. You know, we secretly got married in Hawaii. And we have twins."

Fans have rooted for Britney Spears and her boyfriend Sam Asghari to tie the knot soon.

While wedding rumours have been rife the Toxic singer did not address the talks and instead her man had a hilarious response to fire back.

Speaking to TMZ, the actor said he and the singer have been married for the past five years and even have twins.

"People don’t know but we’ve been married for about five years. You know, we secretly got married in Hawaii. And we have twins."