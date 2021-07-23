 
Fri Jul 23, 2021
Web Desk
July 23, 2021

On Prince George's eighth birthday, Prince William,Kate Middleton cross 13 million Instagram followers

Web Desk
Fri, Jul 23, 2021
On Prince Georges eighth birthday, Prince William,Kate Middleton cross 13 million Instagram followers

On the eight birthday of their son Prince George, Prince William and Kate Middleton crossed 13 million followers.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge follow only 113 people on the Facebook-owned social media app.

On Prince Georges eighth birthday, Prince William,Kate Middleton cross 13 million Instagram followers

They have amassed 13 million followers by sharing only 2338 posts on the photo and video sharing application.

The  royal couple recently launched their  YouTube channel "Duke and Duchess of Cambridge" where they have half a million  subscribers.


