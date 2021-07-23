On Prince George's eighth birthday, Prince William,Kate Middleton cross 13 million Instagram followers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
On the eight birthday of their son Prince George, Prince William and Kate Middleton crossed 13 million followers.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge follow only 113 people on the Facebook-owned social media app.
They have amassed 13 million followers by sharing only 2338 posts on the photo and video sharing application.
The royal couple recently launched their YouTube channel "Duke and Duchess of Cambridge" where they have half a million subscribers.