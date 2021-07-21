'Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck the loves of each other's lives'

Entertainment Web Desk



'Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck the loves of each other's lives' Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are very much serious about wanting to make their relationship work. A source told People that the pair "are madly in love" and are "the loves of each other's lives." A source close to the On the Floor hit-maker and the Argo actor said that the two are "very happy" in their relationship and that Jennifer is “wonderful for him". "They want to do everything they can to make this work," adds a Lopez source. The pair began dating in July 2002 and got engaged later in November. They later postponed their September 2003 wedding days before the date before they ultimately called off their engagement in January 2004.

