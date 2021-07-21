Kanye West returns to Instagram months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce

Entertainment Web Desk



Kanye West returns to Instagram months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce US singer and rapper Kanye West returned to Instagram on Tuesday night a few days before the release of his new album Donda.

He took to Facebook-owned app and posted a series of photos that include close ups of the gold chain around his neck. He also shared his new music video featuring athlete Sha'Carri Richardson.

Meanwhile, Kanye West’s new album Donda will be out on Friday.

Kanye returned to Instagram months after his estranged wife Kim Kardashian filed for divorce, seeking to end a nearly seven-year marriage.

