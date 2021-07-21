 
Tue Jul 20, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
July 21, 2021

Katrina Kaif looks drop-dead gorgeous in stunning floral dress: Photos

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Wed, Jul 21, 2021
Katrina Kaif looks drop-dead gorgeous in stunning floral dress: Photos

Katrina Kaif amazed fans with her true beauty as she shared her new photos, giving fans major summer envy in pink floral dress.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the superstar shared her new stunning pictures to mesmerise fans.

 Katrina's fans took not time to shower her with compliments and one said that she was taking away their ‘Monday blues’.

In the first image, singing icon can be seen looking down as she poses with her hands on her waist. She  does not look directly at the camera in the second photo as well but could be seen smiling. For her caption, she simply used a flower emoji.

Fans showered love on Katrina Kaif’s Instagram post. “Thanks for blessing us,” one commented, while another called her ‘Barbie’. 

The third one wrote, “TAKIN AWAY OUR MONDAY BLUES.” A fourth made a reference to her rumoured boyfriend, Vicky Kaushal, and said, "I am waiting for Vicky kaushal coment."

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif received love and sweet wishes from fans and fellow B-town stars as the actress celebrated her 38th birthday on Friday.

