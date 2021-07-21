Prince Harry to be paid huge amount in advance for his 'intimate' memoir

Prince Harry will be paid a handsome amount of $20 million in advance by the publishers for his upcoming memoir that has already raised eyebrows in the Royal Family, according to reports.

Penguin Random House has reportedly purchased the rights. The Duke of Sussex will receive at least $20million advance, with millions more to be made in sales.

Barack and Michelle Obama were given a joint $65million advance for their memoirs by the same publishers in 2017.



J R Moehringer, who previously worked with Andre Agassi and the co-founder of Nike on their own money-spinning memoirs, will write the book.



It's unclear how the pair were put in touch but it's possible Harry was introduced to him by George Clooney. He is directing 'The Tender Bar', a film adaptation of Moehringer's 2004 memoir. The film stars Ben Affleck and will be released next year.

Harry has announced he is set to release a book that will be a “first-hand account” of his life so far and will see the prince touch on the “mistakes” he has made and the “lessons” he has learned.

In a statement, he said: "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become."

Harry, who stepped down as senior working royal in 2020 and moved to the US with his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie, has been working on the book for the last year and a first draft is due by October.



The Duke's book, which has yet to be titled, is set to hit shelves in late 2022, publisher Penguin Random House said on Monday.