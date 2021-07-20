Ryan Reynolds shares how he managed to woo Blake Lively

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is sharing his and wife Blake Lively's heartwarming love story and how he managed to woo her before they began dating.

During an interview on Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett’s podcast, the Green Lantern star spilled the beans about how pleaded with the Gossip Girl star to go out with him.

“We were friends and buddies and about a year and a half later we went on a double date, but we were with dating separate people,” he said.

The Deadpool star explained how they “hung out” and “always kind of kept in touch but casually” up until a train ride to Boston during which he made a move.

“Next thing you know, she was going to Boston, I was going to Boston and I said, ‘Well, I’ll ride with you,'” he said.

“We got on the train and we rode together,” he said, adding that he was “begging” her to be with him.

“A week later I was like, ‘We should buy a house together’. And we did,” he added.

Reynolds and Lively tied the knot in September 2012 and are now parents to three girls, Inez, 4, James, 6 and Betty, 1.