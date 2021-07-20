Prince Harry already told royal family about his plans of penning a memoir

Entertainment Web Desk



Prince Harry had already informed the British royal family about his plans of penning a memoir.



Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex confirmed that the royal family was informed very recently about the prince’s decision of shedding light on his life a royal and now as a husband and a father.

Harry explained the reason behind him penning the memoir, in a statement recently released.

"I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think,” he said.

“I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful,” he added.

Harry's explosive book is all set to hit the shelves late in 2022 with its proceeds going towards charitable organizations.