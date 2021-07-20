Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett to reunite for two special performances in NYC

Entertainment Web Desk



Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett to reunite for two special performances in NYC Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett will wow the music lovers with two special performances at Radio City Music Hall in New York City in August. The 35-year-old singer announced on Instagram that she and the 94-year-old jazz legend have paired up for two One Last Time concerts ahead of their upcoming album.

'One Last Time. An evening with @itstonybennett and me at Radio City Music Hall on August 3rd & 5th,' the singer wrote in the caption of post that she shared on Monday. Poker Face hitmaker added: 'I am so honored and excited to celebrate Tony’s 95th birthday with him at these special shows.' Tickets go on sale Thursday, July 22nd at 10am ET on livenation.com.

Bennett also shared news of the concerts on his social media accounts, posting a photo of himself performing with Lady Gaga during her 2019 Jazz & Piano residency in Las Vegas.



